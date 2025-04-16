The tobacco industry could be the beneficiary of health agency cuts

Anti-tobacco initiatives could be up in smoke

Cigarettes in pack appearing like a graph moving up
Tobacco addiction is expected to increase following health agency cuts
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The Trump administration has made drastic job cuts across several federal health agencies. Among those cuts are offices dedicated to preventing smoking and tobacco addiction. And without federal programs to stop tobacco use, addiction rates could climb and worsen the existing public health crisis.

Why are anti-tobacco initiatives at risk?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸