Is this the end of cigarettes?

An FDA rule targets nicotine addiction

Illustration of a hand holding a cigarette, superimposed with text from the Surgeon General&#039;s warning
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Cigarettes were once ubiquitous in American life. That's changed over the last 50 years as tobacco advertising disappeared from the airwaves and a massive health campaign discouraged Americans from smoking. Now cigarettes themselves might be all but regulated out of existence.

Nicotine levels in cigarettes would be "drastically lowered" under a new proposal from the Food and Drug Administration, said NBC News. The goal is to render cigarettes practically impotent, less able to lure new and occasional users into addiction. Nicotine is "what hooks you" on tobacco products, said Dr. Richard Besser of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Smoking still kills nearly a half-million Americans every year. The new rule would slash nicotine levels in cigarettes by 95%. "The cycle of exposure to these toxic chemicals can be broken," said the FDA's Brian King.

