A gallon of gas now costs $5 or more in 13 states and the District of Columbia

The American Automobile Association reported Tuesday that the national average gas price has reached a new all-time high of $4.92 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents in the past week and 62 cents in the past month.

A gallon of regular gas cost five dollars or more in 13 states — California, Nevada, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Alaska, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Maine, and Massachusetts — plus the District of Columbia. Another 11 states were less than 10 cents short of that bank-breaking benchmark.

In California, which had the nation's highest gas prices at $6.37 per gallon, pain at the pump could put Orange County districts that swung Democratic during the Trump years back in play for Republicans, The New York Times reported.

A year ago, the national average gas price was $3.05 per gallon. On Tuesday, Georgia had the cheapest gas in the country, averaging $4.33 per gallon.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also insisted that the high cost of a fill-up was the result of a "tough, GLOBAL issue," noting that Germany, the European Union, and Canada have all seen greater increases in the price of gas than the United States.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) put the blame on President Biden, tweeting that Biden "is avoiding his legal obligation to sell energy leases."

Putin's war is spiking global oil prices. A gallon of gas in the U.S. is up $1.51 since Putin started amassing troops. But this is a tough, GLOBAL issue: 💰Germany: gas is $8.88/gal, up $2.16/gal 💰EU: gas is $8.15/gal, up $1.74/gal 💰Canada: gas is $6.23/gal, up $1.93/gal pic.twitter.com/PHIANZm0Ec — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) June 7, 2022