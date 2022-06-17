Did the Fed's rate hike go too far, or not far enough?

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, in hopes of taming rampant inflation tearing through the U.S. economy. Though investors and economists were ultimately expecting such an increase, that didn't make the hike — the central bank's largest since 1994 — any less of a bombshell. Here's a look at the state of the conversation surrounding the monumental change:

It's going to take more than that

Such an increase indicates the Fed is finally "slouching toward inflation reality," though the bank still might have to do more, The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board argued Wednesday. "The Fed is front-loading its rate increases, but it's still not anticipating that it has to go all that high to beat inflation."

Yes, it's possible Wednesday's hike (as well as the similar bump expected in July) will dampen rising prices, "but at this rate it's going to take a while," the board wrote. The bank is headed in the right direction, and its optimism is, of course, somewhat appreciated — but is it realistic?

"Regaining the Fed's inflation-fighting credibility after two years of mistakes will take more than one 75-basis-point increase," the board continued, "and Americans will believe it only when they see it in falling prices."

The decision reflects courage and independence

In approving the 0.75-point increase, Powell has "gone a long way to restoring the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting reputation — and provided a lesson in how government functions when presidents respect institutions," mused contributing Washington Post columnist Sebastian Mallaby.

In fact, Powell can only courageously administer such "tough medicine" because President Biden supports him, Mallaby wrote. By previously pledging to respect the central bank's independence, "Biden has freed Powell to do the right thing without having to worry that vacant slots on the Fed board will be filled with presidential loyalists who aim to undermine him."