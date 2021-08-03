Biden calls on Cuomo to resign

President Biden on Tuesday echoed the bipartisan calls of many and called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in the wake of the state attorney general's scathing sexual harassment report.

When asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins if he maintains his previous assertion that Cuomo should step down if the AG's investigation confirmed the harassment claims against him, Biden said he stood by his remarks and called on the governor to resign. The president stopped short of recommending impeachment, saying "Let's take one thing at a time here."

"I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach," he said. "I don't know that for a fact, I've not read all that data."

Collins also addressed Cuomo's 85-page written response, the majority of which is reportedly just photos of him and other politicians — including Biden — hugging people. When asked if he condoned this, Biden replied, "Look, I'm not going to flyspeck this. I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren't."

"I think he should resign," Biden said of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a report by the state’s attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women https://t.co/Q6ebtq4S8I pic.twitter.com/kJKNIsdDvk — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office's probe into allegations against Cuomo found the governor had sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current employees. James' investigation outlined a "pattern of inappropriate conduct," per NBC News. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing.