Biden: We are moving from an era of 'relentless war' to 'relentless diplomacy'

In what is sure to be one of the topline moments of his Tuesday speech, President Biden informed the United Nations General Assembly of a new era in U.S. foreign policy and dealings — one that closes the door on "relentless war" and opens a new period of "relentless diplomacy."

"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan," said Biden. "And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy."

Biden says the U.S. is closing an era of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” at #UNGA. "Our security, our prosperity and our very freedoms are interconnected as never before. And so we must work together as never before" https://t.co/rrZZR6cMI3 pic.twitter.com/d6ocewINWB — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 21, 2021

Biden also called for cooperation among the world's leaders and cultures to solve the issues of today — like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, to name a few — noting that a "government by and for the people" is still the best way to deliver. He added, "We must also engage deeply with the rest of the world to ensure that our own future, we must work together with other partners, our partners, toward a shared future."