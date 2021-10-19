Global approval of U.S. leadership has rebounded from the end of Trump's presidency

In what's sure to be welcome news for President Biden and his administration, global approval ratings of U.S. leadership have, six months into his tenure, "largely rebounded from the record-low ratings observed during the Trump administration," writes Gallup, according to a new report.

As of early August 2021, median approval of U.S. leadership reached 49 percent across 46 countries and territories — up 19 percent from the 30 percent median approval rating at the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, per Gallup. The 49 percent rating also matches that of former President Barack Obama's first year in office in 2009.

Important to note, however, is that while the median global approval "compares favorably" with ratings under Obama, the Biden administration's current 36 percent median disapproval rating is higher than any of those observed under the 44th president, notes Gallup. Nonetheless, disapproval under Biden is still "seven percentage points lower than the final disapproval rating under Trump -- a record-high 44%," writes Gallup.

While Gallup notes the president's global approval ratings might change as time goes on — especially following the much-criticized U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan toward the end of August — "the substantial gains across so many countries halfway through 2021 make it unlikely that the final rating for Biden's first year in office could retreat to his predecessor's levels."

For 2020 ratings, Gallup surveyed nationally representative samples among adult populations in 108-109 countries throughout the year. Results have a margin of error of 1.1 to 5.5 percentage points. For 2021, ratings, Gallup surveyed nationally representative samples among adult populations in 46 countries and areas between April and August of 2021. Results have a margin of error of 2.8 to 5.0 percentage points. See more results at Gallup.