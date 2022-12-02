Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

President Biden on Friday issued a stark warning amid a wave of public antisemitism and bigotry online, and from high-profile figures like Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

"I just want to make a few things clear," the president tweeted the day after Ye and white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars talk show to espouse a litany of antisemitic propaganda.

"The Holocaust happened," Biden continued. "Hitler was a demonic figure."

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Biden's message — the sentiment of which was echoed shortly thereafter in tweets by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Amb. Deborah Lipstad — did not acknowledge Ye or Fuentes by name. However, it arrived shortly after the pair reportedly dined with former President Donald Trump, who is running for office in 2024 — a meeting that prompted delayed and somewhat muted condemnation from within the GOP. It also came amid a resurgence in reactivated Twitter accounts for previously banned or suspended figures, including neo-Nazi leader Andrew Anglin, and white nationalist figures Patrick Casey and Richard Spencer.

Biden's message, which concluded with the reminder that "silence is complicity," did not include any further details on what actions the White House would or wouldn't take on the issue.