Is Biden's whirlwind Vietnam trip a warning to China?

Standing in the shadow of China's spiraling economy, President Biden had a clear and concise message for anyone wondering whether his frenetic trip through Southeast Asia this weekend was aimed at sending a message to Beijing: "I don't want to contain China," Biden told reporters in Vietnam, as he celebrated the recent upgrade in official relations between that country and the United States.

"I think we think too much in terms of Cold War terms," Biden stressed," adding that while he hoped for China's continued economic success, "I want to see them succeed by the rules."

Measured words of encouragement notwithstanding, Biden's time in Vietnam — and his preceding few days at a G-20 conference in Delhi, India — was a "hedge against China" according to Reuters, and a "signal" for Beijing, per The Economist, coming amidst a broader American debate over how best to respond to China's increasing willingness to flex its geopolitical clout.

What the commentators said

America's newly strengthened relationship with Vietnam allows both countries to put the formerly bellicose "ghosts of the past behind them," allowing them to focus on a "shared worry over China's mounting ambitions in the region," The New York Times reported. While neither Biden nor Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong directly invoked China in their official public remarks, it was "an important subtext for the move as Mr. Biden works to establish a network of partnerships in the region to counter aggressive action by Beijing."

The upgraded relationship between the United States and Vietnam, officially a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," suggests Hanoi "fears Beijing's aggression in the South China Sea" according to Politico, which also described Vietnam as "grateful for its economic windfall" from the ongoing trade jockeying between the U.S. and China. Hanoi is "navigating frosty relations" between the two superpowers while working to become a "low-cost manufacturing hub," agreed Reuters, noting that "top Chinese officials, possibly including President Xi Jinping," are scheduled to visit Vietnam in the coming weeks.