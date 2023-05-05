Can Jim Justice take down Joe Manchin?

Following a headline-filled few years in which Democrat Joe Manchin has wielded outsized power and influence in the U.S. Senate, the leader of the lawmaker's home state — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) — has announced his plan to run for the senator's seat in 2024. "I am really a patriot, Brian, and I deeply love this country," Justice told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade of his decision. "I'm not a politician who wants something for me. … I want goodness for America." To Republicans, the term-limited governor and his strong conservative record could prove exactly what the GOP needs to offset Democrats' advantage in the Senate come the next election. "But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter," Manchin, who has yet to announce whether he's running again, said of Justice's bid. "I am laser-focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do — lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security, and getting our fiscal house in order."

Even so, it's possible Justice will present Manchin with his biggest threat in years … should the current senator join the fray, at all.

A GOP golden ticket

Characterized by Politico as a "prized recruit" for Senate Republicans eager to "flip a state that went for [former President Donald Trump] by nearly 40 points in 2020," Justice is a "proven winner whose record of creating jobs, cutting taxes, and fighting for conservative values has made him one of the most popular governors in the country," said GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana. Indeed, the former billionaire was ranked the fourth most popular state leader in the country in a Morning Consult survey conducted between January and March of this year. When compared to just Manchin, those numbers are just as good — among West Virginia voters, Babydog's owner is more popular than his presumed Democratic opponent by an almost 30-point margin. "Governor Justice is an extraordinarily popular figure in West Virginia, and our polling shows he already dominates the Republican primary field and would be by far the strongest general election candidate to defeat Joe Manchin," Torrun Sinclair, spokeswoman of the Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP-aligned Super PAC, recently told Fox News Digital.