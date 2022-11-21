Kanye West returns to Twitter, tweets 'shalom'

Former President Donald Trump isn't the only one allowed back on Twitter.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter for the first time in several weeks on Sunday after his account was restricted in October over antisemitic remarks. He referenced the backlash by tweeting, "Shalom" — and this tweet was "liked" by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter placed restrictions on Ye's account in October over a shocking antisemitic post, in which he threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," though he was never permanently banned from the platform. In the following weeks, Ye continued to double down on his antisemitic comments, leading multiple companies including Adidas to cut ties with him.

In his first post on Twitter since early November, Ye said he was "testing" to see "if my Twitter is unblocked." Musk replied, "Don't kill what ye hate Save what ye love." Musk previously said Ye's "account was restored by Twitter" prior to his acquisition of the platform, and "they did not consult with or inform me."

Meanwhile, Ye, in a video shared on YouTube by X17 Online, said he plans to run for president again in 2024 and claimed controversial far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign. Ye ran for president in 2020 under the "Birthday Party" but didn't appear on the ballot in many states. He reportedly received only 60,000 votes.

These comments came despite Ye claiming on Nov. 3 he would take a "verbal fast" for 30 days.