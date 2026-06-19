France’s school monitors scandal

Allegations of widespread child abuse in after-school system has ‘shaken the French capital and undermined faith in its schools’

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Photo collage of vintage pictures of schoolchildren
Prosecutors are investigating more than 100 allegations of abuse, physical violence and rape of children as young as three
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The new mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, has promised to treat the alleged abuse of children in dozens of state nursery and primary schools in Paris as an “absolute priority” amid growing outrage from parents and the public.

Child protection officers carried out a wave of arrests last month, “dramatically accelerating the authorities’ response to a scandal that has shaken the French capital and undermined faith in its schools”, said France 24.

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