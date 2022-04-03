6 homes for outdoors-lovers in Idaho

Coeur d'Alene

The Spokane River flows by this three-bedroom home, which is also close to parks and a bike trail. Built in 2007, the open-plan house features accordion doorways, hardwood floors and trim, chef's kitchen with oversize pantry, living room with fireplace, multiple wet bars, wine cellar, and main bedroom with spa bathroom, water views, and deck access.

The back patio leads to the river and a private dock. $4,490,000. Jennifer Ivey, Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, (208) 946-7816.

Sandpoint

This five-bedroom home in the Selle Valley is currently operated as a bed-and-breakfast. The house has a living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with separate pantry, family room opening to a wraparound deck, primary bedroom with walk-in closet and sitting area, and lower level with bonus room, full bathroom, second kitchen, and sunroom.

Outside are flower beds, an orchard, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a detached garage, and six acres of woods and wildlife. $1,798,000. Randy Stone, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, (208) 255-8268.

Idaho County

Whitewater Ranch covers 118 acres above the Salmon River in the Nez Percé-Clearwater National Forest. At ranch headquarters are a two-bunkroom lodge with kitchen and dining room, the original one-bedroom cabin, and two bunk cabins; the two-bedroom main house among the pines features an extensive porch with sweeping views.

The property also has a historic log barn, utility buildings, a 900-foot airstrip, and abundant wildlife, including elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep, and grouse. $3,500,000. Trent Jones, Hall and Hall, (208) 622-4133.

Ketchum

Tucked into a cul-de-sac beside the Big Wood River, this three-bedroom home is close to area bike paths and a five-minute drive from town. Built in 1974 and fully renovated in 2017, the house has two main suites, a guest room, a kitchen with exposed beams, a wood-paneled dining room with oversize windows, and a bonus room with loft.

Outside are a covered porch and multiple decks, including a roof deck. $5,500,000. Jay Emmer, Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty, (208) 720-4282.

Driggs

This five-bedroom home is part of Tributary, a private community outside Grand Teton National Park. Custom-built on the Osprey model, the 4,000-square-foot, open-plan house features glass walls, a living room with fireplace, a media room, and a covered porch with an outdoor living room with fireplace.

Community amenities include a David McLay Kidd golf course, a wellness center, a restaurant, a pool, seven fishing ponds, and a members-only ski lodge at Grand Targhee Resort. $2,350,000. Jeff Heilbrun, Tributary, (307) 690-1508.

Sun Valley

This second-floor studio is in a 1972 condominium building in Elkhorn Village, at the base of the town's ski resort. Remodeled in 2018, the apartment features a kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets, a gas fireplace, and a queen-size Murphy bed.

Building amenities include an elevator, laundry facilities, ski lockers, underground parking, and access to the community's swimming pool, party room, tennis courts, sports courts, and 1,800 acres of open space. $375,000. Erika Rixon, Rixon + Cronin, (845) 234-2780.

