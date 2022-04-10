Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 scenic homes on the Oregon Coast

byThe Week Staff
April 10, 2022

Astoria

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom Victorian is walking distance from downtown and the promenade along the Columbia River. Built in 1863, the house has the original painted-wood details, crown molding, chair-rail trim, built-ins, and patterned inlaid wood floors; two gas fireplaces and a gas woodstove; an eat-in kitchen, family room, dining room, and library; and a covered wraparound porch.

House

Courtesy image

The oversize corner lot is landscaped with a lawn, paths, flowering shrubs, and garden beds. $895,000. Linda Stephens, Area Properties, (503) 338-0552. 

Warrenton

House

Courtesy image

Part of the Surf Pines community, this three-bedroom home is a block from the beach and Sunset Lake and near county parks. The 1969 mid-century modern house features hardwood floors and oversize windows, lower-level entry from the garage, floating stairs to the upper level, an eat-in open kitchen, a dining area, a living room with built-ins and fireplace, an art studio, and a deck.

House

Courtesy image

The lot has trees and a grassy yard. $685,000. Sarah Jane Bardy, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 791-7137.

Gleneden Beach

House

Courtesy image

Set on a peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and Siletz Bay, this three-bedroom beachfront home commands sweeping views of both. The 1991 furnished Craftsman-style house has exposed beams and rafters, vaulted ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling basalt and limestone gas fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast nook, a sunroom, a main suite with library loft, a bayside deck, and two oceanside decks, one with a hot tub.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are the sea and a national wildlife refuge. $2,195,000. Karla Kuhlenbeck, Windermere/Distinctive Coastal Properties, (800) 989-2771.

Seal Rock

House

Courtesy image

The 8-acre lot of this three-bedroom home is in a wilderness area 15 minutes from the ocean and 20 minutes from Newport. Built in 2005, the house has wood-clad interiors, a detailed carved door, a vaulted main space with exposed rafters and clerestory windows, a kitchen with Craftsman-style cabinetry, and a lower level with a hot tub, sauna, and wine room.

House

Courtesy image

The wooded property includes landscaped gardens and a horse barn and arena. $2,300,000. Chris Watkins, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 270-6774.

Bandon

House

Courtesy image

The mountaintop lot of this two-bedroom home looks out on the mountains and forest. Built last year, the open-plan, energy-efficient house has high ceilings, dark-bamboo floors, a wood-burning stove, two decks, an eat-in chef's kitchen, and a finished lower level with an infrared sauna.

House

Courtesy image

The 10.6-acre property includes gardens, lawns, wooded paths, a two-vehicle carport, and a hobbit house with its own fenced, landscaped yard. $1,150,000. Hunter Finch, Coastal Sotheby's International Realty, (541) 404-5888.

North Bend

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom home sits on a southern Oregon peninsula one block from a large waterside park. The 1906 Craftsman-style house features the original hardwood floors throughout, wood trim, a carved staircase, leaded-glass windows, and interior French doors; rooms include a living room with a woodstove, an eat-in kitchen, a reading nook, and a sunroom.

House

Courtesy image

On the lot are a lawn, a fenced patio with fire pit, two garages, and a carport for a boat or RV. $450,000. Dancia Mast, Mastco Properties, (541) 404-0356.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

