Willow Biden, the First Cat, shows off her new life at the White House

Willow Biden went from a Pennsylvania barn to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Monday was National Pet Day — it's not too late to buy some catnip and a squeaky toy! — and to mark the occasion, The Dodo shone a spotlight on the newest member of the Biden family: Willow, the cat that first lady Jill Biden met in 2020 during a campaign stop at a Pennsylvania farm and later adopted. She officially joined the Bidens at the White House in January.

In The Dodo's video, Willow takes viewers along as she goes about her daily routine, which includes napping on desks, staring out the window at birds, and getting treats from the first lady. It's clear that Willow, a short-haired gray tabby, has made herself right at home in the White House.