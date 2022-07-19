Poll: Trump and DeSantis in statistical tie among Michigan primary voters

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are in a statistical tie among likely GOP midterm primary voters, according to a poll commissioned by The Detroit News and a local NBC affiliate.

Trump beat DeSantis 45-42 in a hypothetical 2024 presidential contest, but the three-point gap was well within the poll's error margin of 4.4 percent.

The Detroit News notes that college-educated Republicans "supported DeSantis by a 51 percent to 37 percent margin, while Republican voters with a high school diploma supported Trump 55 percent to 29 percent."

Trump lost Michigan by just under three points in 2020 and continues to claim that the state's 16 electoral votes were stolen from him. He reportedly plans to declare his candidacy for 2024 sometime before the November midterms. Whether DeSantis will run remains an open question, but polling in multiple states suggests he could prove a formidable obstacle to Trump's plans for a second term.

The Michigan poll surveyed 500 likely Republican midterm primary voters between July 13 and July 15.