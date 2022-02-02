National Archives to give Mike Pence documents to Jan. 6 committee

In a letter sent Tuesday to former President Donald Trump, the National Archives said it will turn over former Vice President Mike Pence's White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Trump has been trying to block the records from the committee. In the letter, National Archivist David Ferriero said that unless a court intervenes, the documents will be submitted on March 3.

The committee recently received documents from Trump's time in the White House, which he also attempted to shield from the panel. The records include memos and handwritten notes, and the National Archives confirmed that some documents had been ripped up by Trump and were taped together.

Several Pence aides have spoken with the committee, including Marc Short, his former chief of staff, CNN reports. Short was with Pence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and was also at a meeting held two days earlier with Trump and attorney John Eastman, who tried to coerce Pence into overturning the election results.