Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a lesson on 'the birds and the bees'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) thinks the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court might need to head back to health class.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case pertaining to a restrictive law in Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Pelosi previously urged the justices to strike down the law, or otherwise risk eroding the legitimacy of the court.

On Thursday, Pelosi essentially reaffirmed that stance, noting that while the court has yet to reach a verdict, she sometimes believes they "need a session in the birds and the bees," considering "some of the kinds of statements that they make."

"I say that as a mother of five," Pelosi said, explaining that while that was a "great" choice for her, it may "not necessarily" be great for other people. In any event, it "shouldn't be up to any of us" to decide what's right for women, their families, their partners, and their "future child-bearing possibilities," she added.

"It's scary, it's really scary," the speaker continued, "and I say that as a practicing Catholic. This shouldn't even be a political issue."

Watch more below: