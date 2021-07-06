Marcel's trainer is tired of David Schwimmer insulting the Friends monkey: 'Let it go'

While fans were arguing whether Ross and Rachel were on a break, a deeper Friends conflict was brewing: Ross vs. Marcel.

David Schwimmer complained about the monkey yet again on the Friends reunion, saying, "It was time for Marcel...you know, f--k off." Now, the monkey's trainer, Mike Morris, is speaking out. "People would laugh at the monkey and I think [Schwimmer] got jealous because it wasn't him getting the laughs," Morris told The Sun. Two monkeys played Marcel, and one recently passed away, prompting Morris to deem Schwimmer's comments "despicable." The trainer said it's clear Schwimmer holds a grudge, but the monkey probably doesn't even remember him.

"It was one season over 25 years ago, it's time to let it go," Morris lamented. "It's almost like he's still got a monkey on his back."