CNN's Brianna Keilar grills Caitlyn Jenner on why she has 'struggled to resonate' with California voters

One week ahead of California's gubernatorial recall election, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner is insisting her campaign is in a "good position" as she faces questions over why her candidacy has failed to "resonate" with voters.

Jenner, who is running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), appeared on CNN on Tuesday ahead of the state's Sept. 14 recall election, and right at the top of the interview, CNN's Brianna Keilar questioned her on why she has "struggled to resonate" with California voters. Keilar noted that the former athlete and reality TV star entered the race "with such a splash" in April but that a recent poll showed her with only one percent support. Jenner responded by arguing that the "polls have been all over the place" but that she's "in a good position," though Keilar later pointed out, "There are no poll numbers that show you in the lead."

Jenner during the interview also defended the fact that she went to Australia to film Celebrity Big Brother in the middle of her campaign, arguing she had to honor an agreement she previously made with the show, though Keilar described the decision to leave the country to film a reality show while running for governor as "bizarre."

Later, when asked for her thoughts on Texas' recent law banning abortions after as early as six weeks, Jenner came to the state's defense, saying she "probably" doesn't agree with the law but still supports Texas' right to implement it.

"I am for a woman's right to choose," she said. "I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws, and so I support Texas in that decision. That's their decision. I'm okay with that."