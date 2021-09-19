RuPaul breaks record for most Emmy wins by a Black person ever

RuPaul made history at the 2021 Emmys.

During the show on Sunday, RuPaul's Drag Race once again won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program, taking the prize for the fourth consecutive year. As a result, RuPaul now has 11 Emmy wins, the most by a Black person in history, Gold Derby reports.

RuPaul was previously tied for this record with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, who also won 10 Emmy awards during his career working on shows like Home Improvement.

"All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul said during his speech, per Variety. "You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you."

He added, "And for the kids out there watching: You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby: Come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much."