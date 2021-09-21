Daniel Craig weighs in on whether James Bond could be played by a woman next

Should a woman step into the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig? He doesn't seem to think so.

The actor, who has said he won't play Bond again after the latest installment No Time to Die, was asked in an interview with Radio Times whether he would support "a more diverse appointment as his replacement," such as a woman or a person of color, HuffPost reports.

"The answer to that is very simple," he said. "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color."

Craig also asked, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond for a woman?"

Barbara Broccoli, producer of the James Bond films, has previously said that the character will remain male going forward, though she noted that he can be played by a person of color.

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli told Variety in 2020. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."