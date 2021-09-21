Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City, has died at 57.

The actor's death was confirmed Tuesday by a member of his family to Variety. A cause of death wasn't disclosed, though TMZ reported that Garson had been battling cancer.

Garson memorably played Blatch, a talent agent and friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw, on Sex and the City, reprising the role in the two films based on the show. He also starred as Mozzie on the USA Network's White Collar and had roles in Hawaii Five-0 and Little Manhattan among other projects. Garson was expected to appear in And Just Like That, the upcoming HBO Max revival of Sex and the City. In June, he reflected on returning to the role as production began, telling Us Weekly, "It didn't hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again. It was great."

Garson's son, Nathen, paid tribute to his father on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own." Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King also released a statement honoring the "amazing" actor.

"His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That," King said. "He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."