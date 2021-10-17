Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection treatment

Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital after undergoing treatment for an infection.

The 42nd U.S. president's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, on Sunday released a statement from the University of California Irvine Medical Center's Dr. Alpesh N. Amin announcing that Clinton has been discharged.

"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Amin said. "On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress."

Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday for what was described as a non-COVID-related infection. His spokesperson said Saturday the former president was making "excellent progress" and was in "great spirits" while "spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football." President Biden spoke with Clinton over the phone on Friday, and according to CNN, he also received calls from Vice President Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush, and former Vice President Al Gore.