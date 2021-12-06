Justin Bieber sings in Saudi Arabia after being urged not to 'perform for dictators'

Justin Bieber performed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night despite facing calls from activists, and from the fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, not to do so.

The "Sorry" singer performed Sunday at Saudi Arabia's Grand Prix, as did Jason Derulo, according to The Associated Press. Bieber went ahead with the performance after receiving backlash when the plans were announced and calls to scrap the show.

Human Rights Foundation, for instance, last month asked Bieber to "consider the unfortunate implications of your engagement with the brutal dictatorship" of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The non-profit urged him to "positively influence human rights policy in Saudi Arabia by canceling your appearance."

Hatice Cengiz, who was the fiancée of late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, also penned a Washington Post piece calling on the singer to call off the performance. Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, and a U.S. intelligence report concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved his killing.

"This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics," Cengiz wrote.

Cengiz also urged Bieber not to "sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal," adding that if he canceled the show, "your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money." Bieber ultimately didn't cancel the performance, and he hasn't spoken out about the decision. His wife, Hailey Bieber, on Sunday posted a video on Instagram of the pop star performing at the concert, writing, "Go baby."

This comes after rapper Nicki Minaj in 2019 canceled a planned performance in Saudi Arabia after facing backlash. "I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," she said.