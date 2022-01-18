Report: Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed phone records of Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack subpoenaed and obtained the phone records of former President Donald Trump's son Eric, people with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

This appears to be the first time the panel has issued a subpoena for a member of the Trump family. CNN reports the committee also subpoenaed and received the phone records of Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality who is engaged to Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The records show information on incoming and outgoing phone calls, including the date, time, and length, CNN reports. The committee also received logs of text messages, although the records do not show the content, the sources said. There is no indication that the panel has asked Eric Trump or Guilfoyle, who both spoke at the "Stop the Steal" rally ahead of the Capitol attack and spread false claims about election fraud, to sit for interviews or submit other documents.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, told CNN's Don Lemon that the panel is "piecing together information from [Trump's] inner circle and others who were in a position to see and hear what the plot was leading up to the riot." Lemon asked if the Trump family has shared any information, and Lofgren declined to say, adding, "nothing is off the table." Read more at CNN.