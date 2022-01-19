Far-right figures the latest to receive subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack issued subpoenas on Wednesday to far-right figures Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey.

The committee said both Fuentes and Casey, who are leaders of the extremist "America First" movement, spent the days leading up to the Capitol riot encouraging supporters of former President Donald Trump to gather in Washington, D.C., and challenge the 2020 presidential election results. While they were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, it does not appear that Fuentes or Casey entered the building, NBC News reports.

The committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), wrote in a letter that Fuentes led multiple "Stop the Steal" rallies before Jan. 6, and called on people to "continue occupying the Capitol until the election results are overturned." Thompson also mentioned that the FBI is investigating Bitcoin payments Fuentes and Casey received from a French computer programmer shortly before Jan. 6, and whether this is connected to the Capitol riot.

The committee noted that both Casey and Fuentes told the panel in November that they will not cooperate with its investigation.