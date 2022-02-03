A sequel to the Scream sequel Scream is in the works

Let's face it: these days, you gotta have a sequel!

A sixth Scream film is officially in the works following the success of the recent fifth entry just called Scream, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The same team will return to make it, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking collective Radio Silence once again directing and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script.

"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Spyglass and Paramount Pictures said. "We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

2022's Scream revived Wes Craven's meta horror franchise that launched in 1996, combining a new cast led by Melissa Barrera with the original stars while commenting on the trend of part-sequels-part-reboots like 2018's Halloween. It's been performing well at the box office, thus far grossing $63 million domestically. Scream 4, for comparison, was considered a bit of a box office disappointment, only grossing $38 million domestically in 2011. The new Scream was the first in the series to not be directed by Craven, who died in 2015, but Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's take drew solid reviews comparable to past entries.

It wasn't confirmed which cast members will return for the sixth film, but Barrera will presumably again lead the follow-up, and original star Neve Campbell has said she would be open to coming back. Also not yet confirmed is what the title will be after the fifth entry was given the exact same name as the first film. Screams, perhaps?

According to the Reporter, production on the sixth Scream is set to begin this summer. Now, fans can only hope one of the series' own characters' declaration that "sequels suck" doesn't prove prophetic.