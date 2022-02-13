Eminem, defying the NFL, kneels during Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Following his performance of "Lose Yourself" during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night, Eminem kneeled, apparently against the wishes of the NFL.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

It was an act of solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 began kneeling during the National Anthem as a way to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality. Puck News reported early Sunday that Eminem let the NFL know he planned on taking a knee during the halftime show, and was told no.

The rapper did so anyway, kneeling as soon as "Lose Yourself" was over. He wasn't the only performer the NFL spoke with ahead of the big halftime show — Puck News reports that Dr. Dre was told during rehearsals that the league had an issue with the lyric "still not loving police" from his hit "Still D.R.E," and shared concerns that Snoop Dogg's attire might appear to be "gang-related."