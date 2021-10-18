Iraq was Colin Powell at his worst — and most human

Colin Powell, who died on Monday of complications of COVID-19 at the age of 84, lived an exemplary American life. The child of immigrants from Jamaica, he grew up in the South Bronx, attended public schools, began a military career in ROTC, and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general, chair of the Joint Chiefs, and, after his retirement, secretary of state.

Yet he will likely be remembered, most of all, for lending his name and reputation to the efforts of the George W. Bush administration to build domestic and international support for the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. That was the biggest mistake of Powell's career. Reflecting on how he managed to make it teaches an important lesson about the character of political life at its peak.

Powell inclined toward realism in foreign policy. That made him an ideal secretary of state for Bush, who ran for president promising to do less nation building around the world. That support for geopolitical restraint went out the window with the September 11 attacks. First, we invaded Afghanistan. Then the administration began preparing to topple Iraq's Saddam Hussein. Powell's testimony before the United Nations on Feb. 5, 2003 was crucial to justifying American preparations for war in Iraq, because it was supposedly based on rock-solid intelligence about Hussein's ongoing program to develop weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Years later, it was revealed that this intelligence was largely based on unverified claims of an unreliable Iraqi defector living in Germany.

Powell had his doubts, but he kept them to himself. His performance before the U.N. was exemplary and helped to solidify public opinion in favor of military action. This was somewhat surprising, given that press reports prior to Powell's testimony indicated he was more skeptical than most senior members of the administration about the wisdom of taking action in Iraq. Clearly he'd made a decision to play ball.