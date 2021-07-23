How the U.S. could potentially win the first gold medal of the Olympic games

The Opening Ceremony has already concluded, but Friday's live Olympics coverage isn't over for North American audiences just yet. Due to time differences between the U.S. and Japan, Olympics viewers stateside will be able to watch the first medal of the 2020 Olympics be awarded on Friday evening, in the 10m Air Rifle Women's final. Qualification begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the final will begin at 9:45 p.m. ET.

And yes, there are Americans. Mary Tucker, 20, is the favorite for the U.S. as the ranked No. 2 in the world. She'll have stiff competition, though, from Elavenil Valarivan, the world No. 1 who could become the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting. Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Lin Ying-shin of Chinese Taipei are also challengers, as well as fellow American Alison Weisz, a member of the Army Marksmanship Unit.

While shooting isn't one of the major Olympic events, it is one of the oldest, having been in the Games since 1896. "Shooters will fire their rifles from 10 meters away in a standing position," explains YourObserver.com of the women's 10m air rifle competition. "The more shots that hit close to the target's bullseye, the more points the shooter receives. Shooters often use relaxation techniques to slow their heartbeat when shooting in order to stabilize their bodies as much as possible and gain accuracy."

You can stream the final live here.