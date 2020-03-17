The week's best parenting advice: March 17, 2020

Homeschooling 101

About 1.7 million American students are homeschooled, and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that number is about to get a lot higher, at least temporarily. Parents should start by making a schedule, advises Nir Eyal at The New York Times. "For the past five years, my home-schooled daughter, now 11, has kept a three-ring binder with a daily schedule per page. Every week, she holds time for her online classes, study time, reading, leisure time, and household chores, like cleaning her fish tank." While many schools will provide online education tools, Eyal says this is a good chance to supplement with platforms like Outschool.com or KhanAcademy.org, which allow kids to learn from experts. Finally, cut yourself some slack, says Kimberly Fox, staff developer for The Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University in New York. "We don't have to be school," she told CNN. "Under these circumstances, we're not going to entirely replace all of the structures that happen at school." [The New York Times, CNN]