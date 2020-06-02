The week's best parenting advice: June 2, 2020

Our resilient kids

Will the pandemic have a long-term affect on kids' mental health? There's no doubt childhood will look different in a post-COVID world. Schools will likely require social distancing and mask-wearing, and digital learning may remain a key pillar of education, even after schools are back in session. But board certified psychiatrist Dr. Margaret Seide tells The Week that parents should take comfort in knowing that generally, children deal well with change. "Their lives are constantly evolving," Seide says. "The daily routine and privileges allowed to an 8-year-old may be dramatically different from that of a 10-year-old and school may be different from year to year. Due to that, children tend to be quite adaptive and ready to go with the flow." Plus, kids often have a lot of trust in the adults around them, which means they'll follow mom and dad's leads in abiding by the new guidelines. "They are not stuck in their ways or attached to any particular routine the way adults are," Seide says. "Children absolutely have an advantage over adults in that respect." [The Week]