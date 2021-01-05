The week's best parenting advice: January 5, 2021

How and why to teach your kid to know your neighbors

Children who know their neighbors are more likely to flourish in their community and stay out of trouble, advises writer and educator Esther Peverley at Moms. Teach your children to greet near neighbors when you see them outside, she says, and model good neighboring by getting to know neighbors yourself. "When you have a good relationship with your neighbors, they will be more willing and likely to look out for your kids" when you can't, Peverley writes. Knowing neighbors "will also allow your child to seek the advice or safety of someone else," she notes, "should the need arise." [Moms]