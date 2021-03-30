The week's best parenting advice: March 30, 2021

Beverly Cleary's books are great pandemic reads

If the death of beloved children's author Beverly Cleary didn't already have you digging out your old Ramona Quimby books for your kids, consider that they're also great pandemic reads. "I remember reading [Cleary] as a kid and how true it all felt," muses Laura Shea Souza at Cognoscenti. "All these things that you know will seem small and silly to grown-ups feel huge and overwhelming and so you struggle with them yourself until you can't take it anymore." Ramona's ordinary frustrations may be overshadowed by COVID-19 for your children, but that only makes Cleary's genius in communicating "what it felt like to be a child, where so much is out of your control" all the more invaluable for young readers now. [Cognoscenti, USA Today]