The week's best parenting advice: May 11, 2021

Say 'yes' to play

At the end of a long day, the last thing you might want to do is play with your kid, because let's be honest, it can be really boring. But Kate Silverton, author of There's No Such Thing as Naughty, recommends always saying "yes" when your kid asks you to play with them. "Play helps with children's emotional growth and general mental health," Silverton writes at iNews. "We don't have to do much: it's about being there with and for our children." If you can muster the energy, go one step further and initiate the play yourself. "If, the first time you ask, your child says 'no,' then don't worry: they will have received the message you're open for playtime and will come back to you. Don't give yourself a hard time if play feels alien to begin with; the key here is in the connection to you for short periods." [iNews]