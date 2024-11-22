4 ways to give back this holiday season

If your budget is feeling squeezed, remember that money is not the only way you can be generous around the holidays

Volunteers wearing Santa hats serving food at a soup kitchen over Christmas
The side effects of a charitable act 'may include a better mood, lower blood pressure and a longer life'
(Image credit: fstop123 / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Need another reason to give back this holiday season? As it turns out, doing so can actually raise your spirits.

"The side effects of a charitable act may include a better mood, lower blood pressure and a longer life, according to studies from brain scientists and economists," said The Wall Street Journal. You might also "experience a spike in serotonin and dopamine, hormones associated with happiness, and a drop in cortisol."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸