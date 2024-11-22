4 ways to give back this holiday season

Need another reason to give back this holiday season? As it turns out, doing so can actually raise your spirits.

"The side effects of a charitable act may include a better mood, lower blood pressure and a longer life, according to studies from brain scientists and economists," said The Wall Street Journal . You might also "experience a spike in serotonin and dopamine, hormones associated with happiness, and a drop in cortisol."

The go-to method of giving is often a monetary donation. But if your budget is already feeling squeezed, remember that money is not the only way you can be generous around the holidays. Here are four more methods of giving back.

1. Volunteer your time

Whether your budget is already stretched thin or you would simply rather show up in a different way, offering your time is always a great way to be charitable.

"Volunteer at a local shelter, food bank or community center to help organize holiday events, serve meals or assist with various tasks," said Chris McGuire, the founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja, to GOBankingRates .

Not sure where to volunteer ? "There are a number of organizations that can help you find local organizations that align with your interests and schedule via a simple online search," ranging from "opportunities to help children and seniors in education, arts and health — as well as volunteer positions to care for animals," said Discover .

A bonus: "Volunteering your time can do even more for your health, well-being and relationships than money," said the Journal. In fact, just "two hours of weekly volunteer work is enough to lower your stress," a study led by the sociology department at Georgia State University found.

2. Donate something other than money

While perhaps the most obvious, money is not the only way you can give to those in need. One alternative is to offer up some of your unique skills. For instance, maybe you are talented at home repairs and could lend that talent to others, "whether it's fixing a leaky faucet, repairing a fence or helping with small home improvement projects," said GOBankingRates. Or, if you are into crafts and DIY, "put your skills to good use by teaming up with organizations that accept handmade goods for those in need," said Discover.

There are also some organizations looking for specific items, as opposed to money. For example, Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that works to "collect and distribute toys to the less fortunate during the holiday season," said USA Today .

3. Share your excess

Maybe every dollar you are earning right now is necessary to make ends meet, but it is unlikely that all of the stuff in your home is quite as vital. You might be surprised by what you find in going through that back corner of your closet or finally cleaning out those bins in the basement.

You can donate items that are still in good condition, which may be as easy as setting up a "pickup through local thrift stores and similar donation-collection organizations," said Discover. Alternatively, "with the help of online marketplaces, you can sell your unwanted items and opt to have your profits go to a nonprofit of your choice."

4. Collaborate with others to maximize impact

If you do feel inclined to make a monetary donation but worry you cannot give enough to make a big impact, you might consider joining forces with other people trying to do good. "If you only have a small amount to give, it might not seem like it'll make much of a difference, but pulling it together with others and having more of a collective impact is a great way to get more engaged with your giving with others and feel like your dollars are going further," said Andi Thieman, the founder of the social-good venture PennyLoafer, to Shondaland .

The good news is there are many ways to collaborate: "giving circles, simply pooling funds with family and friends, giving to specific funds (e.g., a climate-change fund ) or a fund that spreads your donation around to different organizations," said Shondaland.