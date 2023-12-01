The week’s best photojournalism

A Thanksgiving parade, an erupting volcano, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Teqball.

Thailand's Uthen Kukheaw participates in the World Teqball Championships in Bangkok 

(Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha / Getty Images)

Greg Abbott.

Texas' Governor Gregg Abbot skydives in Fentress, Texas

(Image credit: Eric Gay / AP)

A soldier.

An Israeli soldier looks out of a window in Gaza

(Image credit: Hatem Moussa / AP )

A volcano.

Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy 

(Image credit: Etnawalk, Giuseppe Di Stefano / AP)

A woman.

A Muslim woman waves a Palestinian flag in Johannesburg, South Africa 

(Image credit: Marco Longari / Getty Images)

A deer.

Deer in a meadow near Niederaussem power station in Germany 

(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / Getty Images)

A wave.

A man walks past crashing waves in in Sochi, Russia 

(Image credit: Mikhail Mordasov / Getty Images)

A parade.

The Tom Turkey float passes by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

(Image credit: Andres Kudacki / AP )

A boat.

A boat floats past autumn trees in Nantong, China 

(Image credit: STR / Contributor / Getty Images)

A basketball game.

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas 

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP )

A monkey.

A squirrel monkey eats out of a Christmas stocking-themed advent calendar in London 

(Image credit: Alberto Pezzali / AP )

Residential buildings.

Fog covers residential buildings in Wuhan, China 

(Image credit: STR / Contributor / Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Photography

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸