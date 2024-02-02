The week’s best photojournalism

A lone camel, a Viking fire festival, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Joaldunak.

A group of Joaldunak participate in a carnival in Spain

(Image credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP)

A bullfight.

A man wears a traditional mariachi hat during a bullfight in Mexico City 

(Image credit: Carl De Souza / Getty Images)

Firemen.

Firemen extinguish a blaze in Nairobi, Kenya 

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Getty Images)

A rainbow.

A rainbow appears over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece 

(Image credit: Derek Gatopoulos / AP)

A camel.

A camel walks through the Samawa desert in Iraq 

(Image credit: Hussein Faleh / Getty Images)

Red lanterns.

A worker prepares red lanterns for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations in Huai'an, China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

A hockey game.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cal Petersen lays on the ice after missing the puck during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia 

(Image credit: Derik Hamilton / AP )

Correfoc festival.

A person dressed as a demon waves a sparkler during the traditional Correfoc festival in Palma de Mallorca, Spain 

(Image credit: Jaime Reina / Getty Images)

A state dinner.

Guests attend a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden

(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / Getty Images)

self-propelled artillery.

A shock wave is seen after the Israeli army fires a round of self-propelled artillery towards the Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Jack Guez / Getty Images)

A man.

A man sits on a bench along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France 

(Image credit: Valery Hache / Getty Images)

Vikings.

People participate in the Up Helly Aa 'Jarl Squad' parade in Lerwick, Shetland Islands

(Image credit: Andy Buchanan / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
