The week’s best photojournalism

A penguin.

A gentoo penguin chick and an egg that is about to hatch at Paradise Bay in Antarctica

(Image credit: Juan Barreto / Getty Images)

A surfer.

Clement Roseyro rides a wave as fans watch from a cliff during the Nazare Big Wave Challenge surfing tournament in Portugal

(Image credit: Armando Franca / AP )

Boats.

Boats gather on the bay in Tongoy, Chile

(Image credit: Matias Basualdo / AP )

An iceberg.

A large boat cruises through the Gerlache Strait

(Image credit: Juan Barreto / Getty Images)

A canal.

A canal clogged up with styrofoam and plastic in Lagos, Nigeria 

(Image credit: Benson Ibeabuchi / Getty Images)

A Hindu devotee.

A man has the words 'Sri Ram' written on his forehead in Hyderabad, India

(Image credit: Mahesh Kumar A. / AP)

A running marathon.

Participants run on the Bandra-Worli bridge during a marathon in Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Punit Paranjpe / Getty Images)

A fire.

A farmer and child stand near a burning straw bale during a protest in Bordeaux, France 

(Image credit: Philippe Lopez / Getty Images)

A basketball game.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid goes to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

(Image credit: Matt Slocum / AP )

A hot dog stand.

A plane flies over a hot dog stand in Nashua, New Hampshire 

(Image credit: David Goldman / AP )

A dog.

Mauro Canella and his dog Efruz ride a wave in San Bartolo, Peru

(Image credit: Martin Mejia / Getty Images)

A protest.

A demonstrator wears the Spanish words "Hate" during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Image credit: Rodrigo Abd / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

