The week's best photojournalism

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Geese.

Geese patrol a prison and will honk if inmates try to escape in Florianopolis, Brazil 

(Image credit: Anderson Coelho / Reuters)

A hand holding a candle.

Candles melt in a person's hand as they take part in the San Lazaro procession at the El Rincon church in Havana, Cuba 

(Image credit: Yamil Lage / Getty Images)

A volcano.

Scientists take measurements and samples in front of an active volcano in Grindavik, Iceland

(Image credit: Marco Di Marco / AP)

A building.

Palestinians investigate a destroyed building in the southern Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Said Khatib / Getty Images)

A child.

A child walks along the streets dressed as Santa Claus in Kolkata, India 

(Image credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar / Getty Images)

A hockey player.

Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso reaches for the puck during a hockey game in Philadelphia 

(Image credit: Matt Slocum / AP)

Wicker sticks.

A field of wicker sticks in Srinagar, India 

(Image credit: Mukhtar Khan / AP)

A boat.

A boat passes by the Confucius Temple Scenic Area in Nanjing, China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

A man and children.

A man sits with children by a fire in Gaza

(Image credit: Mahmud Hams / Getty Images)

Skiing judges.

Judges observe athletes at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau, Austria 

(Image credit: Matthias Schrader / AP )

An orangutan.

An orangutan looks out from a cage as it is transferred from Thailand to Indonesia 

(Image credit: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

A performer.

A man performs the Flying Pole dance outside Santo Tomas church in Chichicastenango, Guatemala

(Image credit: Emmanuel Andres / Getty Images)

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

