The week’s best photojournalism

A bird.

A pelican enjoys the winter sun in St James's Park, London

(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

A puppet.

A child approaches Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet, near the U.S.-Mexico border 

(Image credit: Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images)

A race.

Jockeys compete during the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: William West / AFP via Getty Images)

Ocean foam.

Ocean foam from the Atlantic is picked up during strong winds in Ile-de-Groix, France 

(Image credit: Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images)

A fire.

A historic blimp hanger destroyed by fire in Tustin, California 

(Image credit: Jae C. Hong / AP)

A race crash.

Driver Alexander Albon of Thailand crashes during the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil  

(Image credit: Andre Penner / AP)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Demonstrators hold "Not My King" placards as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pass by in London 

(Image credit: Alberto Pezzali / AP Photo )

A crowd of Palestinians.

A crowd of Palestinian refugees huddle together as they wait for food to be distributed in Rafah 

(Image credit: Hatem Ali / Ap )

A village.

The sun rises over the Alsatian village of Ammerschwihr in France 

(Image credit: Patrick Hertzog / Getty Images)

A church.

An elderly woman prays at a church in Posad-Pokrovske, Ukraine 

(Image credit: Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

A soccer game.

Milan Skriniar scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match in Milan, Italy 

(Image credit: Luca Bruno / AP)

A flower field.

The sun sets over a field of saffron flowers in Pampore, Kashmir

(Image credit: Mukhtar Khan / AP)

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

