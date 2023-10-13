The week’s best photojournalism

Lightning flashes over Gaza City, a motorcycle racer crashes and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

motorcycle racer.

Aleix Espargaró falls during a free practice session at the Indonesian MotoGP in Central Lombok 

(Image credit: Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP via Getty Images)

Lightning strike.

Lightning strikes following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City 

(Image credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

A boy playing in the street.

A boy plays in the street underneath a giant Spanish flag during a protest in Barcelona, Spain 

(Image credit: Emilio Morenatti / AP)

Smoke from an air strike.

Smoke rises after Israel strikes the port of Gaza City 

(Image credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images)

Banana vendors.

Vendors carry bananas through the dilapidated E.J. Roye skyscraper in Monrovia 

(Image credit: John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images)

Women.

Women rehearse their 'Garba' dance in preparation for the Hindu festival 'Navrati' in Ahmedabad 

(Image credit: Sam Panthaky / AFP via Getty Images)

A hot air balloon.

Pilot Pilip Audenaert takes off in a hot air balloon during the mass accession at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico 

(Image credit: Roberto E. Rosales / AP )

Penguins.

A penguin jumps from an iceberg into the Southern Ocean

(Image credit: David Keyton / AP)

A meat vendor.

A mirror catches the reflection of a meat vendor in West Port, Monrovia 

(Image credit: John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images)

An exploding missile.

A missile explodes in Gaza City 

(Image credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians.

Palestinians walk through a neighborhood destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City 

(Image credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images)

A battle tank.

An Israeli battle tank deploys in southern Israel 

(Image credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images)

Photography

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

