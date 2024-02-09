The week's best photos

A sleeping bear, flowing lava and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Setsubun Festival.

People watch as kindergarten students participate in a bean-throwing ceremony in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Philip Fong / Getty Images)

A fire.

A man jumps over burning tires during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

(Image credit: Odelyn Joseph / AP)

A polar bear.

A young polar bear snoozes on a small iceberg in Norway

(Image credit: Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year )

A man.

A man throws water on a forest fire in Quilpué, Chile 

(Image credit: Javier Torres / Getty Images)

Snow tubes.

People play in the snow with tubes in Shenyang, China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

Street performers.

Street performers take a break in Jakarta, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images)

A car.

A vintage car drives through a flooded area in Havana, Cuba 

(Image credit: Yamil Lage / Getty Images)

A boat.

A miniature boat floats away during the Yemanjá's feast day in Montevideo, Uruguay

(Image credit: Matilde Campodonico / AP )

A soccer ball.

A man watches a soccer ball enter the goal in Abidjan, Ivory Coast 

(Image credit: Themba Hadebe / AP )

Lava.

Molten lava flows towards the Blue Lagoon, in Grindavik, Iceland 

(Image credit: Marco Di Marco / AP )

Venice carnival.

A person wears a period costume during the Venice Carnival in Italy 

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello / Getty Images)

Boris Pistorius.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius watches Kosovo's Security Force honor guard in Kosovo

(Image credit: Armend Nimani / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

