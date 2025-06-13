The week's best photos
A robotic dog, a protest for justice, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Heiress: Sargent's American Portraits – a 'revelatory' glimpse into the Belle Époque
The Week Recommends Kenwood exhibition shines a light on the American 'dollar princesses' who married into the English aristocracy
-
Gordon Corera chooses his favourite spy novels
The Week Recommends The journalist picks works by James Wolff, Graham Greene and John le Carré
-
How do your student loans affect your credit score?
The Explainer People's scores are dropping as student loan payments resume
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A tomato fight, painting behind bars, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A cheesy chase, a cinema on water, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A split-second dodge, blue-dyed geese, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A glimpse back, a biker defies gravity, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A dancing couple, a new pope, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Finger wrestling, a race for waiters, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A playful game, a hot step, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A sea of kites, a game of sand hockey, and more