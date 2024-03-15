The week’s best photos

A deadly bite, a burning effigy, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Lukat Geni.

Men fight each other using burning coconut leaves as part of the Lukat Geni ceremony in Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images)

Police officers.

Mounted police patrol outside Civitas Metropolitano Stadium before a UEFA Champions League match in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Violeta Santos Moura / Reuters)

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad

Members of a student organization burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati, India

(Image credit: Biju Boro / Getty Images)

Gaza Ramadan

The Al-Naji family eats an iftar meal amid the ruins of their house in Deir el-Balah, Gaza

(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

A jaguar

A jaguar subdues a caiman in the Pantanal wetlands, South America

(Image credit: Ian Ford / Sony World Photography Awards)

A football match.

Players huddle during an English Premier League football match in Liverpool, England 

(Image credit: Paul Ellis / Getty Images)

Displacement camps.

Refugees gather in a displacement camp near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo

(Image credit: Moses Sawasawa / Getty Images)

A bee.

A bee lands on a cherry blossom in San Marino, California 

(Image credit: Andy Bao / AP)

Italian Marines.

Italian Marines prepare for the Nordic Response 24 military exercise near Sørstraumen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musicians.

Musicians play the national anthem ahead of a Senate session in Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Image credit: Natacha Pisarenko / AP)

A traditional costume.

A Khon performer dons a traditional costume in Ayutthaya, Thailand 

(Image credit: Manan Vatsyayana / Getty Images)

Pope Francis

Wind blows the zucchetto cap from Pope Francis' head in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City

(Image credit: Andrew Medichini / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

