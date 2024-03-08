The week’s best photos

Climbers wearing traditional skirts, an intense game of Kok-Boru, and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Carnaval Des Deux Rives.

People wear costumes made from cans and plastic bottles during the Carnaval Des Deux Rives in Bordeaux, France

(Image credit: Thibaud Moritz / Getty Images)

A cow.

A cow walks across a snowy field in Sorbiers, France 

(Image credit: Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a 122mm mortar towards the front line, near Bakhmut, Ukraine

(Image credit: Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

The Cholita Climbers.

The Cholita Climbers use ice axes to climb the Huayna Potosí mountain, near El Alto, Bolivia

(Image credit: Claudia Morales / Reuters)

A polar bear.

A polar bear hugs her newborn cub at a zoo in Mierlo, Netherlands 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A baseball player.

Ezequiel Durán gets tagged in the face as he steals third base during a baseball game in Scottsdale, Arizona 

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP)

A boy.

An Indigenous Australian boy performs during the 50th ASEAN in Melbourne, Australia 

(Image credit: William West / Getty Images)

A building.

A damaged building following a drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine 

(Image credit: Oleksandr Gimanov / Getty Images)

A hockey game.

Morgan Geekie falls into the opposing team's net during a hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts 

(Image credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

A protest.

A protest organized by farmers in Warsaw, Poland 

(Image credit: Wojtek Radwanski / Getty Images)

A crowd of skiers.

Skiers prepare for the Vasaloppet skiing marathon in Sälen, Sweden 

(Image credit: Ulf Palm / TT News Agency / Getty Images)

A traditional sport.

Riders compete in a traditional game of Kok-Boru in the village of Uch-Emchek, Kyrgyzstan

(Image credit: Vyacheslav Oseledko / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

