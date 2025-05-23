The week's best photos

A split-second dodge, blue-dyed geese, and more

Five elderly Sichuan woman sitting down and eating out of bowls with chopsticks, smiling and laughing

Women sharing spring rolls in Shuangliu Ancient Town, China, is this year's winner of the World Food Photography Awards

Photograph of the milky way over earth, taken from the international space station

The winning entry in this year's Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition and the first taken from space in the contest's history

