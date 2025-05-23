The week's best photos
A split-second dodge, blue-dyed geese, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Tied Supreme Court blocks church charter school
speed read The court upheld the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision to bar overtly religious public charter schools
-
'Organ donation is kindness'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
May 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's cartoons feature the air traffic control crisis, Memorial Day barbecue, ICE, and the GOP's 'big beautiful bill'
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A glimpse back, a biker defies gravity, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A dancing couple, a new pope, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Finger wrestling, a race for waiters, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A playful game, a hot step, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A sea of kites, a game of sand hockey, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A botanical trap, a pair of puppies, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A leaning palace, massive waves, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A fiery cocktail, deathly fashion, and more