The week’s best photos

Cattle

A pair of Highland cows rest beneath colorful foliage in Georges Mills, New Hampshire

(Image credit: Charles Krupa / AP)

A large Palestinian flag

Supporters carry a large Palestinian flag during the 32nd National March for Palestine in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Getty Images)

A giant pumpkin

Brandon Dawson wins Safeway’s 52nd annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California

(Image credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP)

A man&#039;s beard

A man uses his beard to form the word ‘Paz’ during the Day of Indigenous Resistance march in Caracas, Venezuela

(Image credit: Federico Parra / Getty Images)

A shepherd leads his flock down the Tetra mountains in Poland as the sheep-grazing season comes to an end in a festivity called Autumn Redyk

A shepherd leads his flock down the Tatra Mountains during the autumn “redyk” in Poland

(Image credit: Dominika Zarzycka / SOPA Images / Shutterstock)

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV leads a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City

(Image credit: Matteo Minnella / Reuters)

Wakatakakage and Tamawashi battle it out in front of spectators at a sold-out Royal Albert Hall

Sumo wrestlers Wakatakakage and Tamawashi battle it out at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman

A Ukrainian serviceman sets up anti-drone nets over a road in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine

(Image credit: Oleg Petrasiuk / Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade / Reuters)

A man kicking a ball

A group of men play footvolley at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel

(Image credit: Francisco Seco / AP)

The Djinguereber Mosque

Devotees climb ladders during the annual replastering of the Djinguereber Mosque in Timbuktu, Mali

(Image credit: Hameye Capii / Getty Images)

A man holding a flag

A man kneels in front of riot police officers during a demonstration against rising crime and corruption in Lima, Peru

(Image credit: Angela Ponce / Reuters)

People waving at a helicopter

People gather outside the Re'im military base in southern Israel to welcome hostages about to arrive following their release by Hamas

(Image credit: Maya Levin / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

