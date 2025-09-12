The week’s best photos

A palace on fire, a shopping cart protest, and more

The &quot;Blood Moon&quot; appears from behind the Tokyo Skytree above Japan

The “Blood Moon” appears from behind the Tokyo Skytree tower in Japan

(Image credit: Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images)

Birds in cages

Zebra doves sit in colorful cages during the annual Piala Raja songbird competition in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

(Image credit: Devi Rahman / AFP / Getty Images)

A building on fire

Flames engulf the Singha Durbar palace, Nepal’s main administrative building, after days of anti-government protests in Kathmandu

(Image credit: Prabin Ranabhat / AFP / Getty Images)

Shopping carts

Activists use shopping carts to disrupt a supermarket during the "Block everything" protests in Perpignan, France

(Image credit: JC Milhet / AFP / Getty Images)

Hungry Ghost Festival

People toss fake money into the air during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Medan, Indonesia

(Image credit: YT Hariono / AFP / Getty Images)

DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore prepares to walk out on the field before an NFL football game in Chicago

(Image credit: Erin Hooley / AP)

Oliver Strumpfel

Oliver Strumpfel carries 31 mugs of beer in an attempt to break the world record in Abensberg, Germany

(Image credit: Angelika Warmuth / Reuters)

A cat

A cat stares at a bowl of food during a power outage in Shkodra, Albania

(Image credit: Florion Goga / Reuters)

Young deacons await the start of a service marking the Ethiopian New Year (Enkutatash) at the Entoto St. Raguel Church in Addis Ababa

Young deacons await the start of a service at the Entoto St. Raguel Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

(Image credit: Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images)

A field

Workers paint a field in Obernai, France

(Image credit: Sebastien Bozon / AFP / Getty Images)

A market

A market trader cleans up his stall after the building was struck by a Russian drone in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

(Image credit: Thomas Peter / Reuters)

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime tosses his tennis racket during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York

(Image credit: Frank Franklin II / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

